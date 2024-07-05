School board approves contract for new superintendent

After first appointing her as interim superintendent, and then hiring her on as the permanent superintendent, the Acadia School Board now has finalized the contract for Carol Dailey-Tall.

As we reported earlier this year, Dailey-Tall was appointed the acting superintendent for the school system after 31 years of service - and several years as a student, as she's a graduate of Crowley High School. Then last month she was selected to permanently fill the job.

And, last month, the school board finalized her contract details. According to the minutes of a June 18 special meeting, the board unanimously approved her contract.

The Crowley Post-Signal reported that the contract is for three years and includes a minimum base salary of $135,000 with performance incentives built in to the evaluation process. To read the whole story with all the details, click here.