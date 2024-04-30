Carol Dailey-Tall appointed acting Acadia Parish Superintendent of Schools

Carol Dailey-Tall is wrapping up her 31st year with the Acadia Parish School System with a new title - Superintendent.

Dailey-Tall was appointed by the Acadia Parish School Board to take over while they begin the formal process of finding a permanent replacement for Scott Richard, who has retired after six years with the district.

And while she may be new to the superintendent's office, Dailey-Tall is no stranger to Acadia Parish. She's from Acadia Parish, graduated from Crowley High School, and has worked for the school system for 31 years - first as a speech therapist, then as special education supervisor, then as federal programs supervisor and most recently - and still - as executive director of curriculum and instruction.

"I've been blessed," she said.

Dailey-Tall says she'll still be doing her curriculum job while she's handling the duties of superintendent, and she does intend to apply for the job of superintendent.

She credits Richard with encouraging her to think about becoming superintendent one day.

"He really convinced me to think about it, to take the test and get my credentials," she said.

The members of the school board also have made this a smooth transition, she added.

"They have been very supportive," she said. "I'm very honored that they allowed me to have this opportunity."

Dailey-Tall said her philosophy is simple.

"It has always been, we do what's best for the students," she said. "We do our best to make things equitable across the board. We try our best for the students."