Registration now open for new Crowley Boys & Girls Club

CROWLEY, La. — The new Randy Prather Boys & Girls Club at 1120 W. Hutchison Avenue in Crowley is now open and registration is live for interested families.

A spokesperson for the club tells KATC kids ages 6 to 18 can sign up for engaging programs in education, health, and leadership — but volunteers are needed as well to help with the programs as well.

For more information on how to sign your child up, you can click here.

For more details on how to become a volunteer or for part-time work opportunities at the Boys & Girls Club, click here or email Crowley club director Glenda Huval at ghuval@bgcacadiana.com

