Ready or not: Crowley businesses prepare for Carnival D'Acadie

ACADIA PARISH — With organizers expecting an influx of visitors for Mardi Gras festivities, many business owners in downtown Crowley are deciding whether to close for the day or stay open to serve parade-goers.

A walk through the Main Street area shows a mix of approaches — some shops adjusting hours to accommodate crowds and others operating as usual.

Autumn Jones with Cakebar said Mardi Gras brings a unique opportunity to welcome visitors and share local traditions.

“It’s really fun, especially being downtown... we’re able to get a lot of people from out of town who have questions about Mardi Gras and what we do and the meaning behind King Cake,” Jones said. “It’s fun to kind of let people in on our traditions.”

While many workers look forward to time off during the celebrations — sometimes with holiday pay — businesses like Cakebar are modifying schedules to balance the rush.

Jones said the shop plans to open in the morning ahead of the downtown parade from 8:30 to noon, before shifting focus to additional Mardi Gras events nearby, including selling popular seasonal items like king cake cheesecake.

For others, the day looks much like any other.

Sam Phillips, owner of Sam’s Place, said the restaurant and bar will remain open, expecting steady foot traffic as parade attendees move through the area.

“We just have regular stuff over here — we serve our food and the bar’s open,” Phillips said. “The parade usually brings a lot of people downtown.”

As Mardi Gras approaches, the differing plans reflect how local businesses adapt, some leaning into the celebration, others keeping routine, all preparing for the crowds that come with one of South Louisiana’s busiest times of year.

