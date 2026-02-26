Rayne’s “Rendezvous Downtown” returns

ACADIA PARISH — After a successful first year, Rendezvous Downtown is returning to Depot Square in Rayne for another season of live music, food and family-friendly fun.

Held on Thursday evenings, the community event features a variety of musical acts designed to draw a diverse crowd.

“We try to be diverse with the music, so we're attracting different people wanting to come out and celebrate the evening and socialize,” said Jeremy Lavergne, director of Rendezvous Downtown. “It's been great feedback, great with sponsorship, and the community is just loving the event on Thursday evenings.”

In addition to live entertainment, the event includes food concessions operated by a different local nonprofit organization each week. All proceeds from food sales go directly to that organization.

Lavergne said the goal is to give nonprofits an opportunity to raise funds while showcasing their own culinary offerings.

“We just pick one per week so they can actually have a fundraiser, socialize, and bring their own culinary experience to the table,” he said. “We encourage them to do something different. It’s bringing local cuisine to the area for people to enjoy while they’re there.”

Organizers say the weekly rotation allows volunteer groups to expand their reach and connect directly with community members.

Tyrone Charlot, a member and former president of the Kiwanis Club of Rayne, said events like Rendezvous Downtown help generate funds that support local children.

Charlot said the funds raised allow the club to continue programs that serve children and families in the Rayne area.

“Just to see the smiles on the kids’ faces, just to see some of the kids that are less fortunate than others,” Charlot said. “A lot of times we assume everybody has a great home or everybody has a home-cooked meal or everybody gets a gift for birthdays or Christmas.”

With music in the air and nonprofits at the forefront, organizers say Rendezvous Downtown is about more than entertainment — it’s about strengthening community ties one Thursday at a time.

