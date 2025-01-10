Rayne's Mayor speaks about upcoming projects coming this year that citizens would benefit from

Construction is underway for new air-conditioned restrooms and a concession stand at Gossen Park.

Rayne's Mayor Chuck Robichaux believes this is something neighbors will like.

"It's something in addition to what we have there now and it's something people were asking for and we are finally being able to deliver it," Robichaux said.

Although Gossen Park has baseball fields, walking trails, and play areas for children, Mayor Robichaux told KATC something was missing.

"We had that void of a nice facility for restrooms, and we had build a new concession stand a few years ago this one is much larger one," Robichaux expalined.

Another project that could potentially start this year is construction on a 14 acre lot. Mayor Robichaux says a family donated the land to the city back in 2019, and he wanted to figure out how the lot could benefit the community.

"I thought if we put a fishing pond, a walking track around the fishing pond so we can get fuel purpose," Robichaux said. "We get the kids, grandparents, and parents, they can fish, and they can exercise."

At some point Robichaux plans to add barbecue pits, covered picnic tables, and a pavilion. But for now, the fishing pond and walking track will give residents something to do in their free time.

"I think it's a positive move forward for positive things for our kids to do. You can fish year round," Robichaux said.

Robichaux also told KATC other projects such as restoring one of the oldest downtown buildings, and additions to Mauboules Park can be expected to take place this year.