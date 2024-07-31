Rayne Police searching for suspect in Wednesday morning shooting

Rayne Police are searching for a man accused in a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday.

Police say Andre Sinegal, 32, is wanted for the shooting, which happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Noon Street. They say he shot Marcus Coleman, 23, during a fight "over a romantic interest."

They were called to the home and found Coleman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen; he was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Rayne Police Department is actively searching for Sinegal, who is currently at large.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Rayne Police Department 337-334-4215 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS.