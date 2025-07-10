Rayne police identify man found dead in pond

ACADIA PARISH — Rayne Police have identified the man found dead in a private pond Monday night as 45-year-old Joshua Brandon Marshall of Derby Lane.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Church Point-Rayne Highway, where Marshall’s body was discovered in a privately owned pond. Police Chief Carroll Stelly said investigators are still working to determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Lt. Richard Gray at 337-393-2930 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS.

Further updates will be shared as they become available. You can read the initial report here.