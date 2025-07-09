Body recovered from pond near I-10 in Rayne

ACADIA PARISH — Authorities in Rayne are investigating after a body was recovered from a pond near the westbound I-10 off-ramp on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Police say a fisherman called around 7:20 p.m. to report what appeared to be a body floating in the water.

Rayne Police, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The body was recovered shortly after, and an investigation is now underway.

Officials have not released the identity of the person found or any suspected cause of death.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.