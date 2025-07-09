Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

Body recovered from pond near I-10 in Rayne

Fisherman reported sighting Tuesday evening; investigation remains ongoing
Authorities respond to a reported body found in a pond off Church Point Highway in Rayne, Louisiana
KATC Staff
Rayne Police and Acadia Parish deputies recovered a body Tuesday evening from a pond near Church Point Highway. The investigation remains active.
Authorities respond to a reported body found in a pond off Church Point Highway in Rayne, Louisiana
Posted
and last updated

ACADIA PARISH — Authorities in Rayne are investigating after a body was recovered from a pond near the westbound I-10 off-ramp on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Police say a fisherman called around 7:20 p.m. to report what appeared to be a body floating in the water.

Rayne Police, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The body was recovered shortly after, and an investigation is now underway.

Officials have not released the identity of the person found or any suspected cause of death.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.