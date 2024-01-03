Rayne Police apprehend suspect in New Year's Eve shooting

RAYNE, La. — The Rayne Police Department has made an arrest in the New Year's Eve shooting that left one man dead.

According to Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1000 block of Lyman Avenue on December 31, 2023, at 11:05 pm. There, 36-year-old Harry L. Richard Jr. of Rayne was found with several critical gunshot wounds in his upper body. He was taken to Oshner Acadia General Hospital in Crowley, where he later died.

On January 3, 2023, at 10:55 am, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and Rayne Detectives executed a search warrant in Opelousas where they apprehended Tay’vion Williams, 19, of Lafayette, for his alleged involvement in the murder of Harry Richard Jr., Chief Stelly announced today.

Tay’vion will be booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail before being transported back to the Acadia Parish Jail, where he will be held without bond.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in this case.