Rayne named finalist for ‘America’s Favorite Small Town’ as judges prepare to decide winner

ACADIA PARISH — Rayne is now a finalist in the competition for 'America's Favorite Small Town'. After the voting phase ended, the city submitted content showcasing what makes Rayne unique. The decision now rests with the judges.

Suzette Leonards, cultural director for the city of Rayne, said she is eager for the recognition.

"I am so excited because I feel that we should honor our city and really honor the residents of Rayne. I would love for the world to see all the neat things that we do here in Rayne to honor our culture," said Leonards.

KATC took a tour around town to hear from residents about what makes Rayne so special. Melissa Balcer, a local shop owner, said the sense of community is something rare.

"I haven't met a person here that wasn't absolutely lovely to speak to," said Balcer.

She pointed KATC down the street to Nicole Mayer, another shop owner on Rayne's Main Street. For Mayer, it is the city's character and its history that stand out.

"The small-town feel, but it still has this-- it has this quirkiness with the frogs, that's backed up by history, and I love that. I love a good story," Mayer said.

The longevity of Rayne's history, traditions, and relationships came up in nearly every conversation. Resident Charles LeBlanc said the honor could mean something significant for the city.

"I think that would do a lot for this community as a whole. You know, it would breathe new energy in this place," he said.

