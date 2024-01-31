Rayne mayor announces boil advisory

RAYNE, La. — Parts of the city of Rayne are under a boil advisory following a break in a 6 inch water main, according to Mayor Chuck Robichaux.

Robichaux tells KATC the areas affected include everyone west of Marshall St. and south of West Butler St., along with Martin Petitjean Elementary, Noon St. and Samuel Thomas St. We're told the advisory will be in affect until collected samples are cleared with the Louisiana Department of Health.

If you're affected by the boil advisory, you're encouraged to boil any water that you will consume for a minimum of five minutes after it has reached a rolling boil.

