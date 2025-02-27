Rayne man dies in motorcycle crash

A Rayne man died Wednesday evening in a motorcycle crash, police say.

Blake Jordan Hollier, 33, died in the 7:30 p.m. crash.

Police were called to the intersection of W. Branche Street and Fourth Street. They found that Hollier was traveling west on W. Branche at a high rate of speed, approaching the Fourth Street intersection.

At the same time, a car was traveling east on W. Branche, and slowed down while signaling a turn onto Fourth, police say. The car turned into the path of the motorcycle, which crashed into the passenger side of the car.

Hollier was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the driver nor the passengers in the car were injured. Standard toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.