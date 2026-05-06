Rayne honors Lt. Allen “Noochie” Credeur and other fallen officers, one year after death

ACADIA PARISH (RAYNE) — The Rayne community gathered Tuesday to honor Lt. Allen “Noochie” Credeur, marking one year since the veteran police officer was killed in the line of duty.

The memorial service, held outside the Rayne Police Department, brought together law enforcement, local leaders and residents to remember Credeur and other fallen officers.

The observance comes less than a week before National Police Week, when officers nationwide are honored for their service and sacrifice.

Credeur, a more than 20-year veteran of the department, died May 5, 2025, after being struck by friendly fire while executing a search warrant.

He is remembered by colleagues and community members for his commitment to public service, including his work with the city’s DARE program and his regular presence at events like the annual Rayne Frog Festival.

Tuesday’s ceremony included speeches and the unveiling of a monument in honor of Rayne's four fallen officers:

The service was open to the public, with organizers encouraging community members to attend and pay their respects.

The Rayne High School baseball team also attended in full uniform. Coach Randy Judice said their presence reflected Credeur’s longstanding support for the team.

“Last year, we went to Lechter, and that was the last time all of us saw Noochie,” head coach Randy Judice said. “He followed us up there and escorted us — our number one fan, biggest supporter. It’s kind of ironic that that’s where we’re headed again this weekend, and we know he’s going to be there in spirit with us.”

Credeur will also be honored alongside other fallen officers in ceremonies in New Orleans and Washington, D.C., during National Police Week.