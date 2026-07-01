Rayne Fourth of July celebration to feature new mural unveiling, free family events

RAYNE, La. — The city of Rayne is marking the Fourth of July with a mural unveiling and a free family celebration in Depot Square.

The city's beautification board launched its mural project 36 years ago. Nearly 40 murals are now scattered around town. On Saturday, a new mural painted by artist Robert Dafford will be unveiled at the city court.

Denise Underwood, chairperson of the Rayne Historic Preservation Commission, said the mural reflects the city's military history.

"And what he's done is he has taken all of the contributions that Rayne has made to our nation — and we have served in all of the major conflicts to make this nation what it is — so he's taken all of that and put it on canvas and brought it to life," Underwood said. "So that unveiling will be on Saturday, which is appropriate on the Fourth of July."

The Fourth of July celebration begins at 10 a.m. Events shift to Depot Square at 4 p.m.

Suzette Leonards, federal programs coordinator and cultural director for the city of Rayne, outlined the afternoon schedule.

"We're going to have a flag-raising ceremony at 4 p.m. with our American Legion Post 77, as well as the Acadiana veterans coming to do our 21-gun salute," Leonards said. "At 4:30 we're going to have Leif Meche Band. We're going to have free hot dogs, free popsicles, games and activities for the kids, and just all around good family fun."

Mayor Chuck Robichaux said the event is open to everyone at no cost.

"It's for young, it's for old, it's for families, it's for anybody. It's all free; the city is putting it on," Robichaux said.

The Rendezvous Downtown event is scheduled to wrap up at 7 p.m. The American Legion will continue the celebration after that.