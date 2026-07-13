Police search for masked suspects after stolen truck used to steal ATM from local business

ACADIA PARISH (CROWLEY) — The sound of a truck crashing repeatedly into the front of a Crowley business shattered the early morning quiet before four masked suspects ripped an ATM from the building and sped away.

Crowley police are searching for the four suspects, who investigators say stole a truck in Scott before using it to break into Mikey's Seafood and Specialty Meats and steal the business's ATM.

Surveillance video shows the stolen truck ramming the front entrance of the business multiple times, causing extensive damage to the building's exterior. The suspects then got out of the truck, loaded the ATM into the bed of the vehicle and drove away.

Witnesses across the street told police they heard the loud crashes and watched the truck flee the scene before calling authorities.

According to Crowley police, the truck had been stolen in Scott about 40 minutes before it was used in the burglary.

Investigators say the suspects took less than $1,000 from the ATM before abandoning the stolen truck near the Acadia-Lafayette parish line. Officers located the vehicle around 10:20 a.m.

Business owner Mikey Stutes said crews cleaned up the damage quickly, allowing the store to reopen and operate as usual later that day. Stutes said he does not believe his business was specifically targeted.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crowley Police Department at (337) 783-1234.