Parish and State law enforcement asking for tips in arson case

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are seeking information regarding an arson that occurred near Henry Road and Benton Road in the Lyons Point Community.

Bales of hay were discovered burning on November 3, 2024, just after midnight.

One hundred round bales of hay were destroyed in the fire. They were located near the roadway and foul play is suspected. This value of this loss is approx. $2,500.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.