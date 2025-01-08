Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug Driving Weight Loss? – What You Need to Know

CROWLEY — Ozempic, has recently gained attention for its potential to help with weight loss. However, many patients may not realize that shedding pounds is not the drug’s intended purpose, so what is Ozempic and what is it's use?

“Ozempic is a medication that has been used in the past to treat type 2 diabetes, which is actually insulin resistance,” said Dr. Michelle Owens, a medical expert at Healthy Solutions Clinic in Crowley. “It works by producing a hormone that your body recognizes, which helps stabilize insulin levels. This, in turn, decreases hunger, sugar cravings, and decreasing your gut motility.”

Dr. Owens, explained how the drug contributes to weight loss:

"Because most people with obesity have elevated insulin levels, they develop insulin resistance, which contributes to weight gain. Semaglutide (or Ozempic) helps lower the levels of this fat-storing hormone, making it easier for the body to burn fat and lose weight," said Dr. Owens.

While originally developed for diabetes management, Ozempic has also become a popular option for weight loss. The drug has caught the attention of individuals looking to shed pounds, as it helps reduce appetite and cravings, which can lead to decreased calorie intake.

Despite its popularity for weight loss, it’s important to note that Ozempic is FDA-approved only for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. For patients looking to use it specifically for weight management, a different drug is required: Wegovy.

Wegovy also contains semaglutide, but it has been specifically approved by the FDA for weight loss. While the two drugs are similar, they are marketed and prescribed for different purposes.

Whether using Ozempic or Wegovy for diabetes or weight loss, there are some potential side effects to be aware of. According to Dr. Owens, these can include nausea, constipation, and general discomfort.

If you’re considering semaglutide for either diabetes management or weight loss, it’s important to consult with your healthcare provider to determine the best option for your needs and to fully understand the potential risks.

Experts say once you discontinue the drug you will still have to maintain a proper diet with exercise to keep the weight down and there shouldn't be any types of withdrawal side effects after discontinued use.

To learn more about this drug you can click here .

