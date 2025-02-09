One dead after two-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish

EGAN, La. — One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Sunday morning.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was began investigating a crash just after midnight Sunday involving two vehicles. The crash killed Luvenson Sowell, 58, of Baton Rouge.

Sowell was driving a Honda Accord west on I-10 behind a Kenworth Semi-Truck, when the truck came to a stop due to traffic caused by a previous crash. For reasons currently unknown, Sowell did not stop, crashing into the rear of the truck's trailer.

Sowell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and has been submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop I would like to remind all motorists to never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted and that Louisiana law required every person in a vehicle to wear a seat belt. Following these precautions can dramatically reduce your chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash.