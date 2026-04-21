Neighbors rally to help Kanonu family: “It takes a village — and a kidney”

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KATC) — It takes a village — and a kidney.

Those are the words of Jennie Kanonu, describing life as she has known it over the past six months.

Her husband, Aleke Kanonu, is a postal worker in the community of Branch. Residents know him as a dedicated public servant with a constant smile. What they may not know is that since 2019, he has faced one challenge after another.

Jennie Kanonu

That year, Aleke stepped on a nail. The injury led to repeated infections, multiple surgeries and failed treatments, ultimately resulting in a below-the-knee amputation and the use of a prosthetic limb. Despite that, he continued working each day while battling worsening kidney failure. His wife said the condition required nightly dialysis that became more intense over time.

Jennie Kanonu Local father and postal worker, Aleke Kanonu, posing with his prosthetic leg. After stepping on a nail, he eventually required a below-the-knee amputation.

Doctors told the family a kidney transplant could take five to seven years. For Jennie, that was not an option.

“In November, I had an ‘aha’ moment,” Jennie said. “I had been reading a lot about donors and the process, so I decided to give it a shot and see what the odds were of me being a match. It’s a long and very tedious process.”

"A village & a kidney": Community rallies around Acadia Parish family

After months of testing, Jennie was approved as a living donor.

“It was truly a miracle. It was God-sent,” she said. “It really happened right on time.”

Jennie Kanonu The Kanonus (from left to right): Jennie, Aleke, and Anulika.

The journey, however, is not over. Both Jennie and Aleke are scheduled to undergo surgery, leaving them unable to work for weeks during recovery. The couple also has a 16-year-old daughter, Anulika.

That is where the community steps in.

Jennie Kanonu Friends and members of Cajun Fitness in Rayne rally in support of the Kanonu family as husband and wife Aleke and Jennie prepare to be out of commission for weeks following kidney donation and transplant surgeries.

Friends and members of their gym, Cajun Fitness in Rayne, are rallying to support the family. Fundraising efforts include T-shirt sales, bingo nights and “Anything Over Rice” cook-offs.

“Jennie is part of the 5 a.m. ‘Krazy Krewe’ — that’s what we call them, because who wants to get up that early to work out?” said gym owner Mica Smith. “Her family is always supportive of everything we do. Supporting them was a no-brainer. The response has been overwhelming.”

Jennie Kanonu

A benefit event is scheduled for May 31 at The Warehouse in Rayne. The evening will include bingo, an “Anything Over Rice” competition, a silent auction and baked goods for sale, with proceeds going directly to the Kanonu family. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

