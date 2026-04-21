Neighbors rally to help Kanonu family: “It takes a village — and a kidney”

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KATC) — It takes a village — and a kidney.
Those are the words of Jennie Kanonu, describing life as she has known it over the past six months.
Her husband, Aleke Kanonu, is a postal worker in the community of Branch. Residents know him as a dedicated public servant with a constant smile. What they may not know is that since 2019, he has faced one challenge after another.
That year, Aleke stepped on a nail. The injury led to repeated infections, multiple surgeries and failed treatments, ultimately resulting in a below-the-knee amputation and the use of a prosthetic limb. Despite that, he continued working each day while battling worsening kidney failure. His wife said the condition required nightly dialysis that became more intense over time.
Doctors told the family a kidney transplant could take five to seven years. For Jennie, that was not an option.
“In November, I had an ‘aha’ moment,” Jennie said. “I had been reading a lot about donors and the process, so I decided to give it a shot and see what the odds were of me being a match. It’s a long and very tedious process.”
After months of testing, Jennie was approved as a living donor.
“It was truly a miracle. It was God-sent,” she said. “It really happened right on time.”
The journey, however, is not over. Both Jennie and Aleke are scheduled to undergo surgery, leaving them unable to work for weeks during recovery. The couple also has a 16-year-old daughter, Anulika.
That is where the community steps in.
Friends and members of their gym, Cajun Fitness in Rayne, are rallying to support the family. Fundraising efforts include T-shirt sales, bingo nights and “Anything Over Rice” cook-offs.
“Jennie is part of the 5 a.m. ‘Krazy Krewe’ — that’s what we call them, because who wants to get up that early to work out?” said gym owner Mica Smith. “Her family is always supportive of everything we do. Supporting them was a no-brainer. The response has been overwhelming.”
A benefit event is scheduled for May 31 at The Warehouse in Rayne. The evening will include bingo, an “Anything Over Rice” competition, a silent auction and baked goods for sale, with proceeds going directly to the Kanonu family. Monetary donations are also being accepted.