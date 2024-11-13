Neighbors honor veterans at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse

Chuck Trenchard, and many other soldiers were honored at the Evangeline Parish Veterans Day event. Chuck is a veteran who served in the Air Force for 14 years and 9 months before he medically retired.

“Originally I was a aircraft weapons mechanic I worked bombs, rockets missiles, nuclear weapons, all the systems on fighter aircrafts, " Trenchard said. "I did that for eight years, I got out went back to UL got my degree in commission and went back in.”

When Trenchard returned to the Air Force, he became a maintenance aircraft officer. Trenchard told KATC the memories he made and his interactions with people made it easy to return to the military.

“The camaraderie we had with the people and the fact that I knew I was doing something that meant something, it was important,” Trenchard said.

Trenchard says he appreciates his neighbors honoring veterans and current soldiers because soldiers weren’t always appreciated.

“I really appreciate it, when I get home from Thailand, we had the Vietnam war going on veterans weren’t honor they were curse, " Trenchard explained. "I saw some things happen that were horrendously bad.”

Now, Trenchard and other veterans in the community make sure to catch up with each other frequently.

“We got our little veterans home up there with the Sherman tank in front of it, we have our meetings once every month and it’s great, Trenchard said.

