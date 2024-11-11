Neighbors gather for candlelight vigil to support mourning families

A shooting Saturday night left 2 people dead and two others in critical condition. Corey Mouton, 26 of Carencro and Jamir Carmouche 24, of Lafayette have been identified as the deceased victims.

In response to the incident, neighbors in the community held a vigil to show their support for the grieving families and to take a stand against gun violence. Neighbor Tanya Barker says the community coming together is the first step to change.

“For what was here, I’m thankful for," Tanya said. "For them to come together, that means we have to process that we are starting. but I do feel like instead of people just watching and looking, they need to come together and join hands.”

Tanya explains people are misusing guns, which is causing pain in the community.

“I’m not gonna say guns are a bad thing, they are to protect us," Tanya explained. "They aren’t there to kill us, and that’s what we are doing. We are killing each other … we have to do better

Tanya tells KATC after she heard about the shooting she didn’t get any sleep, because as a mother, all she could think about is what if that was her son.

“We worry about our kids, but what we can do is protect, cover them, and pray for the," Tanya said. "But in the same token we got we have to do our part.”

The Lafayette Police are still investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to contact the Lafayette Police Department.

