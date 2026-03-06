Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maxie woman booked in February slaying

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office booked a woman with theft and murder in a February slaying.

The investigation began on February 26 when they found a man dead in his home. He had been shot in the head.

Savannah James, 32 was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle and probation violation. Because of the probation hold, she has no bond.

Detectives first developed James as a person of interest and now allege she shot him and stole his vehicle. They found her at a house in Maxie and arrested her without incident.

We did a story about her a couple years ago after she was arrested and accused of stabbing a family member in the chest.

