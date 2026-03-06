Maxie woman booked in February slaying

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office booked a woman with theft and murder in a February slaying.
The investigation began on February 26 when they found a man dead in his home. He had been shot in the head.
Savannah James, 32 was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle and probation violation. Because of the probation hold, she has no bond.
Detectives first developed James as a person of interest and now allege she shot him and stole his vehicle. They found her at a house in Maxie and arrested her without incident.
We did a story about her a couple years ago after she was arrested and accused of stabbing a family member in the chest.