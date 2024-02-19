Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

Woman booked with attempted murder after stabbing

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Acadia Police Jury
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Posted at 10:22 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 11:22:36-05

A Crowley woman has been booked with attempted murder following a stabbing.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in the 24000 block of the Crowley-Eunice Highway, in the community of Maxie.

While they were on their way to investigate a disturbance among family members, they got word that one of the people involved had been stabbed. That person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries to their chest, and is listed in stable condition.

Deputies arrested Savannah James, 30, of Crowley and booked her into the parish jail with one count attempted second-degree murder. As of Monday jail records show she's still in custody, in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.