Woman booked with attempted murder after stabbing

A Crowley woman has been booked with attempted murder following a stabbing.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in the 24000 block of the Crowley-Eunice Highway, in the community of Maxie.

While they were on their way to investigate a disturbance among family members, they got word that one of the people involved had been stabbed. That person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries to their chest, and is listed in stable condition.

Deputies arrested Savannah James, 30, of Crowley and booked her into the parish jail with one count attempted second-degree murder. As of Monday jail records show she's still in custody, in lieu of $250,000 bond.