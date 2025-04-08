Man wanted in two Crowley shootings arrested in Houston

A man wanted in connection with two Crowley shootings has been arrested in Houston.

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert says that U.S. Marshals arrested Rondell Nelson on two outstanding warrants out of Crowley accusing him of a total of nine counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Nelson has now been extradited back to Louisiana and is being held in the Acadia Parish jajil in lieu of $300,000 bond.

Nelson is accused in connection with a June 2024 shooting and another in September 2024. Both are what the chief describes as "a pattern of retaliatory violence against a specific victim."

In the June incident, Nelson is accused of shooting at the victim while they were in the Westwood apartment complex. The victim was wounded in that case. Then again in September, on Harry Fuselier Street, Nelson is accused of shooting into the house of the same victim. In that case there were seven people in the house, including the victim, the chief said.

"Both incidents firmly establish Nelson as the primary suspect and reflect a continued threat to the victim's safety," the chief says.

It wasn't immediately clear if Nelson has an attorney in the cases.