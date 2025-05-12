Lt. Credeur remembered for his dedication to youth and community

ACADIA PARISH — Lt. Allen "Noochie" Credeur served with the Rayne Police Department for more than 20 years. On Monday, the city laid him to rest. Now, community members are reflecting not just on his loss, but on the life and legacy he left behind.

“He always gave, he never really wanted to be given anything—he just gave his all,” said Germaine Gauthreaux, a distant cousin of Lt. Credeur. She described the outpouring of support since his passing as overwhelming, in the best way. “It’s been amazing, you know, to know that he really impacted the community in the way he did.”

Across Rayne, residents shared stories of a man known for his dedication to others, particularly to young people. According to Gauthreaux, that commitment was simply part of who he was.

“He wanted the best for every kid he came in contact with, whether he helped with baseball or his help with the DARE program, that was awesome—I mean, he really took that and ran with it.”

In addition to his law enforcement career, Credeur also served with the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department, eventually becoming fire chief. Lee Hebert, who worked with him before retiring, remembered Credeur’s strong work ethic and willingness to go above and beyond.

“He was a really good guy, he was disciplined, he learned a lot, he learned quickly. He was always willing to work and do whatever extra needed to be done to get things done.”

Hebert also recalled Credeur’s easy rapport with others. “He never met a stranger really, 'cause he’d talk to everyone—and once you got to talk to him and know him, you knew he was a good guy”

Others in the community echoed that sentiment, describing Credeur as approachable, dependable, and deeply involved in the lives of those around him. For Gauthreaux, adjusting to his absence remains difficult.

“It’s hard, because you’re used to seeing him all over… and then it’s like—now you won’t see him.”

Hebert spoke to the lasting influence Credeur had on Rayne. “I’m just keeping them in my prayers—the whole family and whole community of Rayne, 'cause everybody looked up to Noochie and what he did for the community.”

Gauthreaux expressed hope that someone will continue the work he cared so deeply about.

“I’m just hoping someone does step in and take the DARE program and run with it like he did. His legacy will live on—and probably my grandchildren will find out about him, because he was just so big and impacted the community.”

While community members continue to mourn his death, many say they plan to stay focused on honoring Lt. Credeur’s memory by ensuring he’s never forgotten.

