LSU AgCenter hosts 117th annual rice field day in Rayne

RAYNE, La. — Rice—one of Louisiana’s biggest crops—was the focus of LSU AgCenter’s 117th annual field day, where farmers, industry leaders and researchers gathered at the Rice Research Station to see the latest developments in rice production.

Organizers said the event follows a trying 2025 for the rice industry.

Adam Famoso, a professor with the LSU AgCenter, said rice is “the main economic driver for much of the rural communities in southwest Louisiana,” and said the success of those farms contributes to the economic progress of the region.

The field day is designed to bring professionals together to share ideas and work toward keeping the rice industry profitable and sustainable. Famoso said the LSU AgCenter contributes through research, including developing new rice varieties grown throughout the state and working on management solutions for current and future problems.

During the event, Dr. Raghav Goyal, an assistant professor and researcher with the LSU AgCenter, described work on an AI-driven crisis management tool aimed at helping farmers with risk management strategies.

Goyal said the tool is designed to advise farmers on whether and when to hedge, how much to hedge and provide step-by-step strategies for carrying out hedging decisions. Goyal said the goal is to make farmers aware of tools and strategies related to hedging and futures, and to help protect against price losses.

