Louisiana State Police trooper injured in unintentional firearm discharge in Rayne

ACADIA PARISH — A Louisiana State Police trooper was injured early Friday morning in an unintentional firearm discharge while on duty in the Rayne area, officials said.

According to state police, the incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. on July 11. The trooper accidentally discharged a department-issued firearm and sustained a non-life-threatening injury. They were treated at a local hospital and later released.

No other injuries were reported.

The agency confirmed this is being investigated as an unintentional discharge, not an officer-involved shooting. It falls under a separate internal protocol.

An internal review is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

No additional details have been released.