Louisiana crawfish farmers are wrapping up a tough season as they shift focus to next year's crop

ACADIA PARISH — Crawfish farmers in south Louisiana are wrapping up the season on a subdued note, with many saying catches never reached the levels they had hoped for — and now turning their attention to restocking for next year.

Stacy Ancelet, a crawfish farmer, said this time of year, many farmers start transitioning their ponds back into rice fields, using the crawfish they are catching now to stock next season's crop.

But this year, the numbers never really materialized.

"It never really, really caught. Everybody kind of just paid their expenses and maybe made a little bit, but nobody set the world on fire."

Ancelet said peak crawfish season typically hits in March and April, but even during those months, many farmers saw lower catches than usual.

He said that is what made this year so unusual. Even a recent stretch of heavy rain — which should have given the season a late boost — failed to deliver.

"We had the weather... We got slammed last weekend with 9 inches of rain in 3 days, and I mean that should have just made the crawfish. I got 2 inches the night before last. It should have taken off, and [the] catch is still the same."

Ancelet explained that weather plays a major role in the industry, from cold fronts to droughts to rainfall. Rainwater helps bring oxygen into the ponds, keeping the water healthy for crawfish. But even with years of experience, there is still no guarantee.

"If anybody said they can predict crawfish… [they'd] be a millionaire."

Apple snails have become a growing concern in some parts of South Louisiana, but Ancelet said they have not caused problems in his area yet.

"Knock on wood, we don't want them over here. Keep them south of 14."

For farmers like Ancelet, crawfishing is a way of life. And like any farming operation, each season comes with its own risks.

"You take the good when it's good… and when it's bad, you say we had a good year."