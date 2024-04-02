- Errol "Slu" Comeaux died March 23, 2024. Slu was the longest serving coucilman in Chruch Point. Slu loved spending a lot of his time helping out in the community and will be missed by many.
- KATC's Acadia Parish reporter Jae Malbrough will have more on the story at 5pm.
Longest serving councilman in Church Point dies at age 76
Errol "Slu" Comeaux, Church Point's longest serving councilman died at the age of 76
Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 16:57:22-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.