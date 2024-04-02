Longest serving councilman in Church Point dies at age 76

Errol "Slu" Comeaux, Church Point's longest serving councilman died at the age of 76

Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 02, 2024

Errol "Slu" Comeaux died March 23, 2024. Slu was the longest serving coucilman in Chruch Point. Slu loved spending a lot of his time helping out in the community and will be missed by many.

