Local business offers free pipe-wrapping ahead of cold snap

ACADIA PARISH (CHURCH POINT) — With another stretch of cold January weather expected across Louisiana, a Church Point business is offering free help to residents who may not be able to prepare their homes on their own.

Louisiana Sewer Solutions is providing complimentary pipe-wrapping services for elderly and disabled residents ahead of the freeze—a practice the company has continued for the past three years as winter weather approaches.

“There’s always precautionary measures that people can take to prevent busted pipes when it gets cold outside,” said owner-operator Titus Meche. “But not everybody’s physically capable.”

While no blizzard is predicted, the National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for parts of the state, prompting concerns about exposed plumbing.

Meche said his goal is to help protect vulnerable residents before temperatures drop.

“It’s nothing real fancy. It’s not real special. We don’t do it for publicity,” Meche said. “I just do it because that’s what’s in my heart.”

Service technician Greg Meche said the process is simple but critical during cold snaps.

“For these pipes, you want to just cover them up and make sure nothing’s exposed to the elements or the cold,” he said.

Greg Meche said he and other technicians are willing to help regardless of the conditions.

“Getting ready for the freeze—it’s coming. Mother Nature don’t ever stop,” he said. “We do it for elderly people who can’t get under their house and wrap their pipes. We save them the trouble, time and money.”

Youngsville resident Renee Dirden said the free service made a significant difference for her.

“I was hurt, so I can’t get under there and do that kind of work,” Dirden said. “This is truly a blessing, and I’m so, so grateful.”

Louisiana Sewer Solutions said it is available around the clock and encourages anyone needing assistance before the weekend cold arrives to contact the company as soon as possible.