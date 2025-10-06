KBON 101.1 music festival celebrates inclusion, supports Down Syndrome Association

ACADIA PARISH — Sunday afternoon, music lovers flocked to the dance floor as local and regional bands performed at KBON 101.1’s 17th annual music festival.

This year, proceeds from the festival went to the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, supporting individuals living with Down syndrome.

At the festival, those living with Down syndrome volunteered, including Laine Carrier, Elliott Venable, and Adam Gilmore, who helped sell cold beverages and take part in other activities.

Marleen Venable, secretary for the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, and mother to Elliot, says this is where inclusion begins.

"I want them to take away the fact that they do have abilities and they are a part of this community," Venable said. "It also allows our community to see them in social activities and work environments. We just want our kids to know that they are a part of society."

According to the The Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana's website, the association was organized in April 2004 by a small group of mothers, each of whom had a child with Down syndrome.

Their goal was to promote advocacy and acceptance among individuals with Down syndrome.

For the past nine years, the organization has partnered with KBON to raise awareness through the festival.

"Our children were on stage all weekend," Venable said. "My son played with Adam Leger's band, and other musicians. The musicians have really embraced our kids and made them a part of this festival."

She added, "And all of the fans love to see our children up there, being in the crowd and the community, and showing their abilities."

If you would like to learn more about the Down Syndrome association you can click here.

