Julian Aucoin III bond conditions tightened after GPS data raised concerns

ACADIA PARISH — Granted that he can pay his bond, Julian Aucoin III, the accused child predator from Rayne, will remain out of jail ahead of his trial but under significantly tighter bond conditions, following a Wednesday hearing in Acadia Parish.

Prosecutors moved to revoke Aucoin's bond after GPS tracking records showed several instances where data indicated he was out past curfew and in areas he was not permitted to be. Prosecutors said they did not receive notifications of the violations in many cases.

According to prosecutors, Aucoin was pinged more than once within 300 yards of one of his victim's home. At one point, the data placed him in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for four hours.

Aucoin's supervisor, Jill Jenkins, testified to the accuracy of the records but said the Myrtle Beach ping was not possible, yet Jenkins could not explain what happened. Prosecutors also noted gaps in the data with hours where Aucoin's location was unaccounted for.

The judge declined to revoke the bond but placed Aucoin on what the judge described as "old school house arrest."

Under the new conditions, Aucoin is no longer permitted to go to his place of work or the dirt pits associated with his work. He is prohibited from having contact with any minors other than his own two minor children. No alcohol is permitted on his property, and gatherings at his home are capped at nine people — a limit set to allow him to be with his wife, three children and his parents and in-laws simultaneously. Visitation from others is still permitted. He also remains prohibited from any contact with his victims or their families.

Aucoin's trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 24. He must remain able to make bond to stay out of custody until then.

