Iota community helps neighbors after house fire destroys home

On Monday, November 18th, the Ewing family home went up in flames, causing the family to lose everything. Owner Kirk Ewing told KATC he and his wife were sleeping when they were awakened by their son yelling a fire had started in the garage and was spreading quickly. Ewing says his mother-in-law was sleeping in the shop house behind the garage and he knew he had to save her.

"It was right close to her house so we knew we only had one way to get her, and we had to hurry and get her out because we couldn't leave anyone behind," Ewing said.

Ewing credits his friend Cathy Beard for making a post on Facebook that encouraged neighbors to help his family in a time of need. Tony Cradeur says, after seeing that post on Facebook, he decided to help.

"That's what it's all about, and I know if I personally went through something like this, it would be an unbelievable thing to happen," Cradeur explained.

Within seven days, the Iota community has helped the family by placing them in a fully furnished rental home, and has donated food and appliances.

"It's unbelievable, it's overwhelming," Ewing expressed.

Ewing told KATC he's thankful for his friends and strangers that have donated to help his family. For ways to volunteer or donate, you can visit the Ewing Family Updates Facebook page, or donate to the Ewing family Walmart registry.

