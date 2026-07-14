International Rice Festival names Jarrod Breaux 2026 Farmer of the Year

IOTA, La. — The International Rice Festival has named Jarrod Breaux its 2026 Farmer of the Year, an honor recognizing his contributions to one of Acadiana's most important industries.

A family legacy, built from the ground up

Breaux describes farming as something that's always been there. Though he comes from a family with roots in agriculture, he built his operation independently after his father and grandparents left the industry.

"I'm 3rd generation, but I really started this on my own," Breaux said. "My father and grandparents got out in the early 80s when I was 9 or 10 years old, and I had a passion for this."

He spent his high school years working for other farmers before eventually striking out on his own. Today, all three of his children are involved in the agriculture industry.

Passing it on to the next generation

Breaux said his children have been drawn to the work by what they've seen firsthand.

"There is a lot that goes into that, and I think they just see the hard work," Breaux said. "We work hard from time to time, but there's also some play time involved. They get to see that and have the benefits of working for yourself and being self-disciplined to get the job done when it has to be done."

Feeding the world, one harvest at a time

For Breaux, the reward goes beyond the farm itself.

"You get to feed the world," Breaux said. "You get to see the benefits of what you do day in and day out."

He also had a message for younger people considering a future in agriculture.

"For younger kids, if it's your passion, you stick with it, and good things will happen," Breaux said.