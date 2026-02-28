Honoring the legacy of Black history makers at Ross Headstart

CROWLEY, La. — Ross Headstart in Crowley celebrated Black History Month with a special program honoring the legacy of Black history makers.

Students sang traditional Black hymns and paid tribute to leaders who helped shape our nation's story.

"It is important for all of us to know where we begin in order to move forward, which is why we take the time to talk about our historical past and what we need to prepare for the future," said Sonjatina Wilridge, the parents and family community engagements specialist for the Head Start program.

Wilridge even pointed out how significant the Ross Headstart Center is, saying it is "a significant part of the history for the city of Crowley because it was the first Black high school."

I was honored to serve as a guest speaker for the event. Other special guests included Zydeco musicians Eric Singleton and C.J. Hollier, making it a memorable celebration of culture, history and community.