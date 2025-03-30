Heavy rainfall leads to flash flooding in Rayne

RAYNE, KATC - Heavy rains poured down on Rayne Saturday afternoon, with parts of the town experiencing up to 7-8 inches of rainfall in just a few hours. The intense downpours led to flash flooding, causing a number of issues for residents and travelers alike.

"I ain’t seen this much water in Rayne in 40 years," said Dale Moore, a local resident, reflecting on the magnitude of the storm. As the rainfall continued, flash flooding became a major concern, with water quickly rising on roadways, causing significant disruptions.

The storm created difficult driving conditions, with stalled vehicles dotting the streets as the floodwaters surged. For many, traveling through the area became a challenge, as visibility decreased and roads became impassable.

In response to the rising floodwaters, residents like Dale Moore took matters into their own hands. Moore, who has lived through his fair share of storms, made his own sandbags to protect his home and neighbors. He also took the time to issue a crucial warning to those in the community:

"Oh stay indoors, don’t be driving for sure. It’s very dangerous," Moore advised.

Local officials warning about power disconnections. Telling KATC, Due to flooding in Holt Addition behind Rayne High School, electrical crews will intentionally disconnect power to areas served by Ground Transformers. Affected streets include E, F, G, H, and I, as well as Gossen Park. Additional areas with Ground Transformers and rising water may also experience power disconnections for safety.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but this is necessary for everyone’s safety. Nearly 7” of rainfall has overwhelmed local canals, and we must allow nature to take its course. Please stay off roadways, as sightseers are causing further damage by pushing water. Thank you for your understanding.