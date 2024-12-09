Health Provider in Crowley receives prestigious CNA award

Sophia Lewis, a residential assistant supervisor at Encore Healthcare, brings joy to many of her clients and coworkers.

Lewis took interest in being a healthcare provider when she was in high school, and continued her passion from there.

Brenda Holbert, a resident at Encore Health told KATC there’s one word to describe Lewis.

“Excellent,” Holberet said.

When asked why Holberet choose the word excellent she says,

"Because she is, she’s excellent," Holberet said. "She make sure everything gets done how it’s supposed to be.”

Lewis has worked with Encore Healthcare for 28 years. She recently won the prestigious Skilled Nursing CNA of the Year award from the National Association of Healthcare Assistants.

Lewis says she's still shocked that she won.

“They call out so many prestigious awards, and when they got to the skilled nursing assistant award that’s when my name was called," Lewis said. "I never knew that I was nominated, and that’s what blew me.. you know it’s like oh my gosh this is nationwide what the heck."

Being a healthcare provider is not a job to Lewis, it’s a way of life.

“We come in here to to make them breathe again, our hands, when we touch our residents, make our residents smile," Lewis said. "Because if you have that healing hand you can go along way in life.”

Regional Clinical Specialist, Cathy Gros told KATC she nominated Lewis for the award. Gros says in today’s healthcare arena it’s difficult to find employees who are dedicated like Lewis.

“Sophie has been with us for 28 years, and she’s just a wonderful example to all of the staff and residents for what healthcare is all about,” Gros explained.

Lewis told KATC she has no plans on leaving healthcare any time soon and she hopes to continue being a bright light to the community.