Hayden's Corner set to give first donation on Saturday

Inside Hayden's Corner sits a unique Christmas tree Neighbors that come in to purchase ice cream or coffee are able to leave a donation of any kind. If neighbors choose to leave a donation, they are given a Christmas ornament where they can write a special message to a family who is battling cancer. Co-founder of Hayden’s corner, Simone Dogie, says she personally knows how important donations are to families in need every since her brother Hayden has been battling cancer.

“So from experience, we’ve been doing this now for four years with my brother Hayden," Dogie said. "In the past there were Christmases that that would not have been made possible if it wasn’t for the community and people just like us that were willing to help and donate back to the community.”

Hayden's Corner will have a Christmas event Saturday where neighbor can purchase hot chocolate, ice cream, pictures with Santa and more. All proceeds will be going towards a family battling cancer. Simone says no donation is too big or too small to help a family in need.