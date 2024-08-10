Furball Crowley raises funds for new dog park and shelter pups

CROWLEY, La — At Crowley's Rice Theater, local pups put on a show to raise funds to help better their lives and those of shelter pups still looking for their furever families.

The Crowley Furball is a pet-friendly gala with 12 pups competing for the titles of 'King' and 'Queen.' The winners are determined by which furry friend gathered the most votes and raised the most money.

Some of the proceeds of this year's event will support the funding of a new dog park in Crowley. Derrick Trahan, one of the Furball's co-chairs, said the dog park was a common desire of Crowley residents during Mayor Chad Monceaux's campaign.

"We knocked on many doors. Every other house has a dog, and most of those dog owners would enjoy a dog park, and that was something that was brought up over and over and over again," Trahan said. "This was just a great way to get something started."

Some of the Furball's proceeds are also being donated to Haseya's Animal Shelter and Crowley Animal Control.

"These dogs need vet care," said Tori Hollier, another co-chair of Crowley Furball and a volunteer at Haseya's Animal Shelter. "To get adopted, fosters, food. They always need new water bowls. They always need towels and just to take basic care of them."

The Furball is also an opportunity to raise awareness on what adorable, adoptable pups you can find right in your neighborhood.

"The more we can foster these animals or get them adopted, the more we get to save and go outside of city limits and save more dogs," Hollier said.

While spreading word of the event, the Crowley Furball Association also shared photos of what dogs were ready to adopt at each shelter.

Doors into the Crowley Furball open at 6 p.m., and the party starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets into the event are $20 and are available for purchase at the door.