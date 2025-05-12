Funeral service held for fallen officer, Lt. Allen “Noochie” Credeur

ACADIA PARISH — Lientenant Allen “Noochie” Credeur, a Rayne police officer who died in the line of duty last week, was laid to rest Monday following a solemn service at the Rayne Civic Center.

Credeur, 48, dedicated more than 20 years to the Rayne Police Department. His casket, draped in the American flag, stood as a symbol of his sacrifice, surrounded by hundreds of mourners — including fellow officers, community members, and law enforcement officials from across the state.

Family and colleagues filled the front rows of the auditorium, paying tribute to the man remembered not only for his badge, but for his deep commitment to public service.

Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly delivered an emotional eulogy, calling Credeur a devoted officer and a man he regarded as a son. “More than a badge, more than a title, or the years logged in uniform, Noochie was a good man and that’s the highest honor any of us could hope for,” Stelly said. “He showed us what loyalty looks like and what bravery really means and what it means to put others before ourselves — and tragically, it’s that very selflessness that took him from us far too soon.”

Following the service, a law enforcement procession escorted Credeur to his final resting place — a final farewell to a man who spent his life serving others.