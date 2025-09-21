Funeral procession announced for retired Church Point assistant police chief

CHURCH POINT, La. — Arrangements for a law enforcement funeral procession have been announced for retired Church Point Assistant Police Chief Carl Thibodeaux.

In a post to Facebook, Church Point Police Department announced the procession will take place on Monday, Sept. 22. It will leave Duhon's Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m., heading down South Broadway. The procession will then turn left onto Robert Street before making another left onto South Main Street. From there, the procession will continue north to Rue Iry Lejeune before turning right and proceeding through the Flags. It will end at the church.

CPPD asked that the community come out to line the route to show appreciation for Thibodeaux's dedication and service to the town.

Thibodeaux passed away this week from an illness, according to the post. He served as assistant police chief for 35 years before retiring in 2019. To read our previous story on the announcement of his passing, click here.