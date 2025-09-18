Longtime Church Point assistant police chief dies

CHURCH POINT — The Church Point Police Department announced today the death of the department's longtime former assistant police chief, Carl Thibodeaux.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Thibodeaux had served as assistant police chief for 35 years.

"Mr. Carl as we called him was also a patrolman for the police department for several years prior to becoming Assistant Chief of Police," the post read. "Mr. Carl retired in 2019 after a long successful career in keeping Church Point Safe. Mr. Carl took several of the younger officers under his direction and trained them in how to be a better Police Officer."

The department asked for prayers for them and Thibodeaux's family.