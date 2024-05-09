Frogs, frogs and more frogs adorning the doorsteps of Rayne

RAYNE, La. — Donning the title "Frog Capital of the World," one thing is for sure: Rayne. Loves. Their. Frogs.

Throughout the city, everywhere you look, there are frogs—sculptures, murals, signs and statues.

Frog statues can be found outside of most businesses and government offices, including city hall, the police station and the court house.

KATC Photo 'Judge Jacques' frog statue outside Rayne City Court

"Named it Judge Jacques, and they painted him all to look like a judge with his bow tie and with his normal black robe that your judges wear, so that's why we got old Jacques right here," said Stacy Ancelet, the city marshal who also happens to be the frog handler for the Rayne Frog Festival.

The statues were gifted to the local establishments by the Rayne Beautification Board with the expectation that each place would name and paint the frogs to fit that business's shtick.

KATC Photo 'Monsieur Fermier Quincaillerie' frog statue outside Farmers True Value Hardware

"The name of the frog is Monsieur Fermier Quincaillerie, which in French terminology is 'Mr. Hardware Store,' 'Mr. Farmer's Hardware,'" said Daniel Simoneaux at Farmers True Value Hardware. "I have him dressed up, I guess, to the time back again 100 years ago with the overalls, the white shirts, so it's just—it's fitting for the time period when the building was built."

Each frog is sculpted to include a bow tie and most are called "Mr." or "Monsieur," but some places have found creative ways to give them feminine touches.

KATC Photo 'Madame Crappeaux' frog statue outside Sadie's Flower Shop

"Her name is Madame Crappeaux, and she was probably the first lady frog in town," said Linda Robichaux at Sadie's Flower Shop.

Madame Crappeaux's pink and yellow outfit, adorned by a gardening hat and sparkling jewelry, is fitting for the flower shop and, according to Robichaux, attracts visitors.

"It brings a lot of revenue, I think, to the city because they come, they eat, you know, they shop, so I think it's a good thing, and it makes us proud to have all the frogs in town," Robichaux said.