Friday Night Live spotlights Church Point community leaders

ACADIA PARISH — In the heart of Church Point, a small town known for its strong sense of community, the Church Point Community Development Corporation is leading a movement, one that’s reshaping neighborhoods, empowering residents and building a stronger future.

Founded in 2008, the CPCDC has become a cornerstone for local progress, focused on grassroots efforts to uplift families, support youth and strengthen civic pride. One of its most notable achievements, the Buckettown Playground, is a testament to the town’s commitment and the nonprofit’s resourcefulness.

From the annual Mardi Gras Ball to the newly launched Church Point High Alumni Tournament, CPCDC events do more than raise money. They bring generations together.

“We do have board meetings once a month and we actually reach out to the town for feedback on what types of projects they would like to see,” said Chelsey Gallow Hopkins, president of the CPCDC. “We did a giveaway during Christmas, the 25 Days of Christmas, where businesses donated gift cards. To qualify, people filled out our survey. We got some awesome support, and that’s where we’re starting our next projects.”

With a newly purchased headquarters, plans for a community garden and a youth council underway, the organization is planting seeds for future generations, literally and figuratively.