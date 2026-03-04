Former Rayne convent dedicated as Saint Katharine Drexel Center

ACADIA PARISH (RAYNE) — Clergy and community members gathered Tuesday evening at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne to dedicate the parish’s former convent in honor of Saint Katharine Drexel.

The dedication took place on Drexel’s feast day during Women’s History Month, a timing church leaders said was especially meaningful.

“It was a blessing to be able to—in 62 years—be able to see this happening to our parish,” one parishioner said as the crowd applauded.

The building, one of the area’s oldest convents, was formally unveiled by the Rayne Historic Preservation Commission as the Saint Katharine Drexel Center.

“Today is the feast day for St. Katharine Drexel. We thought it was only fitting to now dedicate this building in her honor,” a church representative said.

Drexel, known as the foundress of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, dedicated her life to serving Native American and African American communities. She established schools across the United States, including in Acadiana.

“She was the one that actually built our school, came here into this community because she felt it was important to educate our Black Americans,” a church representative said.

Members of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament continue that mission today.

“We work throughout the United States on behalf of Native American and African American peoples,” a representative said.

Denise Underwood of the Rayne Historic Preservation Commission said the newly named center already serves as a gathering place for the parish and broader community.

“It’s currently a place where we hold CCD, religious education. The community can come. Of course, being that it’s Lent, we have our Friday fish fry for the congregation and the community,” Underwood said. “But we want to bring it alive once again so it’s a thriving part of our community—that’s why it’s called a center.”

A Mass was also celebrated in Drexel’s honor.

Lifelong parishioner Donna Duhan said she hopes young parishioners understand the building’s historical significance.

“I hope they really understand the history behind it all—that Saint Katharine Drexel actually stayed here,” Duhan said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.