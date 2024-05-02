Former Estherwood policeman arrested again

A former Estherwood police officer has been booked into jail again, on more child sex abuse charges.

Last summer, Gregory Mire and his wife, Estherwood Alderwoman Emily Mire, were arrested and booked. She was booked with obstruction of justice/felony evidence tampering; cyberstalking; and false imprisonment. He was booked with cyberstalking; obstruction of justice/felony evidence tampering; and felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

In April, Gregory Mire was booked again, this time with violation of protective orders, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and felony indecent behavior with juveniles.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson said these charges are related to the original charges - they're all part of the same investigation. Detectives turned up more information as the investigation continued, and that evidence resulted in these additional charges, he said.

When the couple was booked in June 2023, Estherwood Police Chief Wayne Welsh told us that Emily Mire was put on leave at the start of the investigation, and that her husband had been an officer but had not been for some time.

At that time, Welsh said he received some information and started an investigation, but as evidence turned up he called Gibson to ask that his agency take it over because the village's police force is small and because he has known both of them for many years.