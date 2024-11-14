Flash flooding causes severe damage to Crowley church

ACADIA PARISH — Heavy rain and flash flooding hit neighborhoods across Acadiana on Wednesday, including a devastating blow to Living Word Ministries in Crowley.

Bishop Dustin Walters, pastor of the small community church, stood in disbelief as he surveyed the damage. The roof of the church had collapsed, causing thousands of dollars in damage to the building, musical instruments, and sound equipment. "When I saw it, I was like, oh my God, oh my God," Walters said. "It blew my mind when I walked in the door. I didn’t expect to see this after all the love we’ve put into this place over the years."

The church, which has been home to the congregation for the past three years, suffered an estimated $20,000 in damage, Walters said. The collapse of the ceiling damaged key areas of the church, including the sound system, speakers, and musical instruments vital to church services.

Felicia Davis, a church member and musician, said the damage struck a personal chord. "I don't like to look at it like this, and I'm a musician here, too, so to see my little section all messed up, it kind of hits home," Davis said.

Despite the extensive damage, Walters expressed relief that the situation was not worse. "We’re just grateful it wasn’t any more catastrophic," he said. "It’s a long road ahead, but we’ll rebuild together. Our community is strong."

The church is now focused on repairs and cleaning up, while the congregation comes together to support one another. For those wishing to help the church rebuild, a fundraising page has been set up online, click here.