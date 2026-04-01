Flags and Tributes Honor Longtime Church Point Mayor Roger Boudreaux

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story showed a picture of someone who is not Roger Boudreaux. We've corrected this version, and we're sorry for the mistake.

CHURCH POINT, La. — The town of Church Point is honoring the life and legacy of former Mayor Roger Boudreaux, who passed away at the age of 74.

City workers lined Main Street and Central Park with flags and black ribbons, creating a visible tribute to a leader many describe as deeply connected to his community.

Current Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche said Boudreaux’s 16 years in office left a lasting impact on the town.

“Thank you for your service to the town of Church Point,” Meche said. “Sixteen years is not an easy feat, and that’s something to be respected.”

Meche credited Boudreaux with helping pass a 2012 sales tax that continues to support the town’s police department.

“Probably the biggest was the 2012 sales tax for police—that was a major accomplishment, and it’s still helping us today,” Meche said.

In a social media post, the Town of Church Point said Boudreaux was remembered as a man who loved his town and its people, dedicating his life to public service and civic engagement. Even after leaving office, he continued to make an impact through his involvement in local organizations.

“They didn’t call him ‘Mr. Mayor.’ Everyone knew him as Mr. Roger,” said David Adams, a city worker who worked under Boudreaux for eight years. “No matter what office he held, he was always part of the people.”

Adams said Boudreaux was a constant presence in the community, regularly attending events and gatherings.

“He was always out there—whether it was ribbon cuttings or church events—he was there,” Adams said.

Friends say Boudreaux’s dedication also showed in his support for local athletics.

“You could hear him every Friday night in the stands at the football games,” said Dwayne Richard, a close friend.

Richard said Boudreaux rarely missed a game, regardless of the outcome.

“No matter what, he showed up—and that’s a true fan,” he said.

In addition to his time in office, Boudreaux was also actively involved in coaching Little League baseball, further shaping the lives of young people in the community.

Boudreaux was active in the Bears Booster Club for more than 30 years, a founder and member of Cajun Woodstock for 22 years, and served as Marketing Director of the Filipino Community.

He is survived by his wife, Seina Campos Boudreaux; his children Stephanie Aguillard, Nathan Boudreaux and Blake Boudreaux.

To learn more about funeral services, click here.

