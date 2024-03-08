Five-year-old child hit by stray bullet in Crowley

A five-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet walking home from her bus stop Thursday.

Crowley Police say the child was walking with her father around 4:30 p.m. when two men started shooting at a third man in the 500 block of West Andrus in south Crowley.

There were a large number of bystanders in the area when the shooting started, police say, including the little girl and her dad. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment; at this time we have no word on her condition.

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department have received numerous tips from citizens in the community and have several persons of interest that are now being investigated.

"The Crowley Police Department appreciates the assistance received by deputies with Acadia Parish Sheriffs Department. Please contact Crowley Police with information you may have regarding this incident by calling detectives with the Department," a release states.

This is a developing story and we'll have more information as soon as we can.